PM Modi Condoles Iranian President Raisi's Tragic Demise In Helicopter Crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the tragic demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter accident. Writing on X, PM Modi conveyed that he was "deeply saddened and shocked" by Raisi's untimely passing. He also acknowledged Raisi's significant contribution to enhancing India's bilateral relations with Iran, affirming that his efforts would always be remembered.



In his post on X, PM Modi extended his heartfelt sympathies to Raisi's family and the people of Iran, pledging India's solidarity during this time of grief.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also shared his condolences on the sudden demise of Raisi, expressing sadness over the loss of his Iranian counterpart, Amirabdollhian.

Expressing his shock over the tragic incident, Jaishankar tweeted, "Deeply shocked to hear of the passing away of Iran’s President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash. Recall my many meetings with them, most recently in January 2024. Our condolences to their families. We stand with the people of Iran at time of this tragedy."





Raisi, along with his Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollhian and other senior officials, was involved in a helicopter crash while returning from their visit to Iran's border with Azerbaijan. Despite extensive rescue efforts and assistance from neighboring Turkey, the helicopter was found completely burnt, with no survivors reported at the crash site.

An official confirmed to news agency Reuters that President Raisi's helicopter was entirely consumed by the fire caused by the crash, with no signs of life detected.