iPhone 17 Set for 2025 Launch: Apple's Slimmest Smartphone Yet?

As anticipation builds for this year's iPhone 16 series, attention is already shifting to next year's iPhone 17 lineup, which promises to bring significant changes. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 17 will introduce an ultra-thin model, anticipated to be priced higher than the Pro Max. Here's what the latest reports reveal about the upcoming iPhone 17 series.



Ultra-Thin iPhone 17 Rumoured

Speculation about a slimmer iPhone 17 has been circulating online, piquing the interest of iPhone enthusiasts. A recent report from The Information provides more details on this ultra-thin variant. Dubbed the iPhone 17 Slim and codenamed D23, this model is expected to be reminiscent of the 2017 iPhone X, which debuted alongside the iPhone 8 series. The iPhone 17 Slim is projected to be thinner and more expensive than the Pro Max version.

Design Overhaul Expected

To justify its higher price, Apple might introduce substantial design changes across the entire iPhone 17 series, including the Slim model. Reports indicate that Apple is currently exploring new design concepts for the 2025 release. One notable potential change is the repositioning of the camera module from the top left corner to the centre. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Slim is expected to feature a display size ranging between 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches. This model will likely include unique features that distinguish it from the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup.

Naming and Launch Speculations

It remains uncertain whether the new model will carry the "Slim" designation or be part of a new "iPhone Ultra" series. More concrete details are expected to emerge as the launch date approaches. Enthusiasts will have to wait until September 2025 for official confirmation from Apple.

Focus on iPhone 16

In the meantime, the focus remains on the upcoming iPhone 16 series, which is also expected to receive notable design enhancements. As Apple fans eagerly await the next generation of iPhones, the potential for an ultra-thin iPhone 17 adds an exciting element to the anticipation.

In summary, the 2025 iPhone 17 series is shaping up to include Apple's thinnest and most advanced model yet, promising significant design innovations and a premium price tag. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date approaches.