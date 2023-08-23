Daggubati Purandeswari expresses joy over landing of Chandrayan 3, urges all the witness historic event

Live
The AP BJP Chief Daggubati Purandeswari expressed her excitement for the crucial moment of landing of Chandrayaan-3 and urged everyone to be prepared to witness history.
The AP BJP Chief Daggubati Purandeswari expressed her excitement for the crucial moment of landing of Chandrayaan-3 and urged everyone to be prepared to witness history. She emphasized that the entire nation is eagerly awaiting this moment, and Chandrayaan-3 has the prayers and support of 1.4 billion hearts.
Purandeswari called on people to appreciate the greatness of ISRO, their hard work, and their efforts. She urged everyone to tune in at 6:04 pm to witness this historic event.
The entire nation is eagerly waiting for this momentous occasion, which will leave a lasting impact on the Indian space program. After a 41-day journey, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which entered lunar orbit on the 14th of last month, is now ready to land on the moon's South Pole. At 6:04 pm on Wednesday, the Vikram Lander module carrying the Pragyan rover will touch down.
ISRO has made all the necessary arrangements to capture and share this incredible moment with the world. If this third moon mission by ISRO is successful, India will become the fourth country to successfully land on the moon, following the United States, the Soviet Union (Russia), and China.