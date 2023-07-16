  • Menu
Daggubati Purandeswari gears up to strengthen party, asks cadre to work hard

BJP state president Purandeshwari addressed the media conference, emphasising that the party's strength cannot rely solely on her but requires the contribution of every worker.

A meeting of BJP office bearers was held in Vijayawada to discuss the strengthening of committees and review changes and additions to the organizational structure. BJP state president Purandeshwari addressed the media conference, emphasising that the party's strength cannot rely solely on her but requires the contribution of every worker. Purandeshwari urged party members to work hard at the grassroots level to bring the party closer to the people.

With the elections approaching in five to six months, Purandeshwari stressed the need to strengthen committees at all levels and also consider political strategies. She criticized the ruling government in Andhra Pradesh, alleging that it is anti-people. Purandeshwari claimed that liquor distilleries have been handed over to close associates of ruling party leaders, leading to a large-scale scam in the sale of liquor.

The former minister also expressed concern over the atrocities on thr common people and questioned the effectiveness of the government's app-based police response system. She highlighted unemployment issue, and claimed was not being addressed adequately.

