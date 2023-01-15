Daggubati Venkateswara Rao says he and his son quitting from politics

Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, elder son-in-law of late leader and former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, took a sensational decision on Sankranthi. Disgusted with the current politics, he announced that he is quitting politics along with his son. He clarified that only Purandheswari from the family will be politically active. Daggubati Venkateswara Rao made this announcement at the venue of NTR centenary celebrations held in Inkollu of Prakasam district.



Daggubati along with Harikrishna played a crucial role during the formation of TDP. At that time, he won as MLA three times consecutively on behalf of TDP and worked as a minister. Daggubati joined the BJP only after the TDP crisis and later joined Congress in 2004 and won from Parchuru twice.

The former minister, who was silent for almost five years after the state bifurcation, joined the YCP before the 2019 elections. He contested from Parchur on behalf of YSRCP and lost. Even after the defeat, he did not talk much about politics and now he announced that he is completely retiring.