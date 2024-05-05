Live
Just In
Samantha shows the world how she keeps seeking out alternative ways to healing
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her roles in Telugu and Tamil cinema, has been open about her health journey since being diagnosed with the auto-immune condition myositis. In her latest Instagram post, she shared a glimpse of her ongoing pursuit of alternative approaches to healing and recovery.
The post features Samantha undergoing a session in a far infrared sauna, a therapeutic sauna that utilizes light to produce heat. In the image, she is seated with a serene expression, wrapped in a white towel.
Accompanying the picture, Samantha expressed her commitment to exploring various avenues for healing and recovery. She also outlined some of the potential benefits associated with far infrared sauna sessions, including improved circulation to the muscles, boosted metabolism, reduced body fat, increased energy, detoxification, cellulite reduction, skin rejuvenation, enhanced sweating, alleviation of joint and muscle pain, and improved flexibility.
By sharing her journey and embracing alternative healing methods, Samantha continues to inspire others facing health challenges to explore diverse approaches to wellness.