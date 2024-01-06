Dalit stalwarts represented Mummidivaram constituency

Rajamahendravaram: Mummidivaram Assembly constituency which falls in both Konaseema and Kakinada districts was formed in 1978. Since then, it has been reserved for SCs. In the delimitation in 2009, Tallarevu mandal was included in it and the seat was converted into a general constituency. The constituency is part of Amalapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

Mummidivaram, Katrenikona, I Polavaram mandals of Konaseema district and Tallarevu mandal of Kakinada district are part of the constituency. As of the 2019 elections, there are 2,03,973 voters. SC, ST, fishermen, Setti Balija and Kapu votes comprise major part. SC and ST votes are crucial among them.

Mummidivaram is a constituency represented by renowned Dalit leaders Bathina Subbarao and GMC Balayogi. While Balayogi was a native of this constituency, Bathina Subbarao is a non-local. Balayogi started his political career from Mummidivaram in 1996 and became a minister in the state Cabinet. In 1998, he contested as MP from Amalapuram and won and served as Speaker of Lok Sabha.

Battina Subbarao, who first represented the Kadiyam SC constituency in the Assembly, served as minister for cooperation in Jalagam Vengalarao's Cabinet in 1978. After it was changed into general constituency, in 1989 the Congress shifted him to Mummidivaram.

Despite winning in 1989, Battina Subbarao did not get a berth in Marri Chenna Reddy's Cabinet. Annoyed by this, he later refused to accept ministerial post when Nedurumalli Janardhana Reddy and Kotla Vijayabhaskara Reddy were CMs. He contributed a lot to the development of the constituency.

Battina was a resident of Rajahmundry. He did not even have a car. His followers used to take him to Mummidivaram. In appreciation of his honesty, the people of Mummidivaram elected him in 1994 even in the anti-Congress wave.

Ponnada Venkata Satish Kumar won on Congress ticket in Mummidivaram, which became a general constituency in 2009. In 2014, Datla Subba Raju (Bucchi Babu) won from TDP. In 2019, Ponnada Venkata Satish Kumar won from YSRCP. Pinipe Viswarup, who is currently a minister, also won as a Congress candidate from this constituency in 2004.

Datla Subba Raju (Buchi Babu) from TDP and sitting MLA Ponnada Venkata Satish from YSRCP are expected to contest in the 2024 elections.

Pitani Balakrishna from Jana Sena is among the aspirants.

In Mummidivaram constituency, the temple of Muramalla Veereswara Swamy, where the annual Kalyanam takes place, is the main religious place. There are many lanka villages in this constituency which is located between Yanam and Amalapuram.

The constituency is mainly suffers from shortage of protected drinking water. Around 40-years-old water pipes are rusted and damaged at many places. In Mummidivaram, which is a large constituency in Konaseema district, there is criticism that amenities are not being provided at that level. There are no bridge routes to lanka villages and during floods, people have no option but to use boats as the villages of this constituency remain underwater for days. They have been demanding construction of bridges at Mulapalem and Saladivari Palem.