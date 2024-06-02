Damacharla questions police on opening rowdy sheets on TDP workers

Ongole : The Telugu Desam Party Andhra Pradesh vice-president and Ongole MLA candidate Damacharla Janardhana Rao demanded the SP Garud Sumit Sunil to explain the reasons behind opening rowdy sheets on his supporters and party workers.

Speaking to media in Ongole on Saturday, Janardhana Rao said that the YSR Congress Party MLA candidate Balineni Srinivasa Reddy fears defeat in the election, and is using the police officers to open rowdy sheets on the TDP workers to prevent them from attending the counting as agents on behalf of their party. He said that the police quoted the incident at GGH Ongole as the base for the rowdy sheet.



He said that it is Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and his son Praneeth Reddy brought two thousand people into the GGH Ongole and tried to attack him, and the TDP leader Mohan Rao, who was injured in the earlier attack by YSRCP people. He said that the police should have opened the rowdy sheets on Srinivasa Reddy and his son instead, they opened on the 62 TDP workers, including those who were not present at the incident.



Janardhana Rao announced that they would file private complaints against the police officers who worked for the YSRCP and harassed the TDP workers. He demanded the police to explain why they didn’t open a rowdy sheet on Srikavya Reddy, daughter-in-law of Balineni, who is the reason for the disturbance on the day, and also the person who attacked voters inside a booth on the day of polling.



He said that the YSRCP is frustrated as it is going to lose in the election, and is trying to dominate in the counting by filing cases on the counting agents for the TDP. He assured the TDP workers that he would take responsibility for the cases, and fight in the court for them.

