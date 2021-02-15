Damodaram Sanjivayya's services to State recalled

Tirupati: Rich tributes were paid to former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Damodaram Sanjivayya, the first Dalit CM of an Indian state, on his birth centenary celebration, here on Sunday.

At a commemorative function held at the Urban District Police Office here, Additional SP (Admin) Supraja after paying floral tributes to the portrait of Sanjivayya described him as a multifaced personality and a selfless politician responsible for many path breaking initiatives including setting up of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACP) to check corruption in government offices for the sake of poor and also old age pension. He had the credit of youngest Chief Minister also served as state and Central minister strived for transparent and corruption-free administration. The establishment of Lalitha Kala Academy and Sangitha Academy are his brainchild, she said reminding his interest in literature and culture. He served as AICC president and also floated a national level

NGO to take up the issues of SC, ST and Minorities and also laid the foundation stone for many projects including Gajuladinne, Vamsadhara, Pulichinthala and Varadararajulu project for development of agriculture. RDO Kanakanarasa Reddy observed that despite facing many odds he came in life to reach high position with sheer hard work, dedication and commitment.

Sanjivayya's 100th birth anniversary was also observed jointly by various Dalit organisations at Ambedkar Bhavan here. Dhanasekhar, Jayaram and Chiranjeevi also hailed services of Sanjivayya.