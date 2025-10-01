Damu’s TT Academy players excel

Vijayawada: Players from Damu’s Table Tennis Academy made Vijayawada proud by winning two gold medals and a bronze at the UTT Andhra Pradesh State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament, held at the YV Rao Sports Complex, Siddhartha Deemed University, Kanuru, near Vijayawada.

G Lohith clinched the gold medal in the under-15 boys category, while G Mahi Manvika struck gold in the under-11 girls category. Mishika, competing in the under-11 girls category, secured third place and bagged a bronze medal.

All three young paddlers have been trained under Coach Y Damodar Reddy at Damu’s Table Tennis Academy, located at the Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium at Patamata in Vijayawada.

Krishna District Table Tennis Association President Rami Reddy, Secretary V Bhargavi, Treasurer A Ramachandra Rao, and VMC Sports Director Dr A Sridhar congratulated the medal winners and lauded Coach Swapan Gangopadhyaya for his tireless efforts in grooming the players.