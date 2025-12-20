Coca-Cola India’s ‘Locally Yours’ Spotlights Resilient Kirana and Dhaba Owners of Telangana

Coca-Cola India, along with its bottling partner, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (HCCB), is celebrating Telangana’s vibrant retail community through its 'Locally Yours’ campaign that highlights everyday contributions of Telangana’s kirana stores and dhabas—the small businesses that keep neighbourhoods & highways connected. The initiative recognises their role in local communities while supporting them with upgraded infrastructure, modern retail tools, and consistent on-ground assistance to help them serve customers more efficiently and continue strengthening the state’s retail ecosystem.

Across Telangana, kiranas and dhabas anchor local commerce by offering essential goods and services to families, travellers, and surrounding communities. Alongwith HCCB, Coca-Cola India is supporting these retailers with cooling equipment, reliable product availability, and access to the AI-enabled Coke Buddy platform for easier ordering and inventory management. These interventions help shop owners adapt to evolving consumer needs while delivering more consistent service and improved customer experiences.

Emphasizing the importance of retail growth, Shri Praveen Khandelwal, Founder & General Secretary, Confederation of All India Traders said, “It is essential for retailers to upgrade, modernize, and digitize their operations to maximize business opportunities. Skill development and the adoption of digital tools and modern technologies are the need of the hour, as small businesses are the real backbone of the economy and play a critical role in driving the nation’s growth.”

Satyanarayana, a dhaba owner along the highway, shared how this support has shaped his business.“Our dhaba has been on the highway for many years and it supports several families who work with us. Good service and good food bring travellers back and Coca-Cola’s support with coolers, regular supplies and guidance on improving our setup has helped us meet customer expectations better. Footfall has increased and the business has become more stable, which benefits everyone who depends on this place for their livelihood.”

Bonthala Saritha, Telangana-based kirana owner added, “Before I opened this kirana store, I worked as a farmer and managed most of the responsibilities at home. Starting a kirana store was a big step. I wanted to create something steady for my family. Coca-Cola’s support in areas like timely deliveries and store improvement helped me attract more customers and grow my income.”

Karan Achpal, Vice President - Franchise Operations, Developing Markets, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “Our focus is to ensure beverages are accessible, chilled, and ready to serve at every touchpoint, while creating economic momentum for thousands of retailers and distributors who are integral to the overall ecosystem. By building stronger supply chains and supporting partners on the ground, our endeavor is to deliver both consumer delight and community growth.”

Vinay Nair, Chief Commercial Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. said, “Our efforts are directed towards engaging with kirana partners and distribution channels to ensure that our consumers find it effortless to get a Coca-Cola beverage. This approach not only enhances consumer convenience but also empowers retailers with the tools and infrastructure that are required to serve more people, more effectively.”