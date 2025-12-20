Kate Winslet reveals what convinced her to direct

Los Angeles: Actress Kate Winslet has shared the story behind taking up direction. The actress has said that she never planned to become a director. However, she changed her mind after reading her son's first script.

The acclaimed actress never had any ambitions to direct, but Kate had a change of heart when she read Goodbye June, her son Joe Anders' first script, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Kate, 50, who had Joe with Sir Sam Mendes, her ex-husband, told Sky News, "I'm incredibly impressed by him and really proud of him, not least because he wrote this screenplay and started writing it when he was 19. But he had to adapt and learn very, very quickly that when you're developing something, you take notes, you take feedback”.

She further mentioned, “Netflix became involved at some stage that they were also giving notes to, and then I was sort of playing the role of kind of protecting the project and also protecting him at the same time from things that, you know, may necessarily not have been useful, things that actually were great ideas”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the new film stars the likes of Dame Helen Mirren, Timothy Spall, Andrea Riseborough and Johnny Flynn.

And Kate found that her acting experience really helped her in her role behind the camera. She said, "We know what works for us as actors from a director. We know what does not work, and we also know what's actively destructive and sometimes that can mean the environment, the working environment. Film sets are very busy places. It can often be frantic, sometimes it's hard to kind of follow what's going on or what you're doing next, and it mattered to me enormously that everybody always felt extremely safe, completely informed, and very free”.

Meanwhile, Kate previously revealed that she finds the continued fascination with Titanic to be "curious". The actress starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the 1997 romantic-disaster film, and Kate finds it odd that her comments about Titanic remain the "take-home" from some of her interviews.

Asked if she gets annoyed by questions about the record-breaking movie, Kate told 60 Minutes, "No. I tell you what I do sometimes find just curious, I suppose, is whatever I say about Titanic will often be the take-home”.

Kate finds that her comments about Titanic continue to overshadow what she has to say about her newer projects.



