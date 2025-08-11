Dance competitions to preserve city heritage

Vijayawada: In an effort to unearth and encourage young talent, the NTR district administration is hosting the “Vijayawada Got Talent” dance competitions, according to NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha. He stated that the initiative aims to pass on the city’s rich artistic heritage to future generations.

Following last week’s competition for children under six, this Sunday, the Hariharan Park was filled with lively performances by children aged seven to ten in the second category. “Vijayawada is known as a hub of arts, and these competitions are being organised to prevent this heritage from fading away and to encourage our children and youth,” said collector Lakshmisha. He added that the weekly Sunday events help urban residents relieve stress from their modern lifestyles and rejuvenate their spirits. The collector assured that this initiative would continue in the future.

The collector highlighted that the art performances also serve as a medium to raise social awareness on various issues. Through these events, the administration is educating the public on welfare programmes and eco-friendly practices. “Environmental protection is important to achieving a prosperous, healthy, and happy Andhra Pradesh,” he said. He explained that the competitions promote a switch from single-use plastics to cleaner living practices. Dr Lakshmisha described Vijayawada as the “gateway to the new capital, Amaravati,” and stated that the district administration, in collaboration with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and other stakeholders, is committed to making the city a role model for development.

He announced that these innovative programmes would continue to boost tourism and cultural enrichment. The next round of competitions, for the 11-to-15-year-old category, will be held next Sunday. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Dr D Chandrasekhar, along with numerous children, their parents, and other city residents participated.