Darshan at Tirumala suspended till May 3

Tirumala: In view of the government decision extending lockdown nationwide to contain the spread of coronavirus till May 3, the TTD has also continued the suspension of the darshan at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple for pilgrims till that date.

It may be recalled that over the instructions of government, the TTD had imposed a total suspension of Srivari darshan for pilgrims at Tirumala temple till April 14, leading to all pilgrim activities coming to a standstill on the holy hills now looking deserted.

However, all the Nitya Kainkaryams (daily rituals) will continue to be performed at the temple as per the Agamas in Ekantam.

Following the extension of lockdown, the two pedestrian paths and also the ghat roads will also remain closed except for duty vehicles.