Darsi MLA's outburst exposes groupism in YSRCP

Ongole (Prakasam District): Darsi MLA Maddisetty Venugopal said that he is counting all the insults he has been facing and protocol violations for the past three and half years at the hands of the other faction in the party.

'And now, like Sisupala, my opponent faction also completed 100 mistakes and did 101st mistake recently. I will retaliate now,' he warned.

The Darsi YSRCP leadership allegedly split into two groups - Buchepalli family and local MLA Maddisetty Venugopal.

Though Buchepalli Subbareddy and his son Sivaprasad Reddy served as MLAs, the family didn't contest in 2019. The party gave the opportunity to Maddisetty Venugopal and made Buchepalli Venkayamma, wife of late Subbareddy and mother of Sivaprasad Reddy as the ZP chairperson. Though he won as the MLA, Venugopal has been complaining that the Buchepalli family is continuously involving in the party affairs at Darsi and insulting him.

It was said that due to these alleged differences, the Darsi MLA didn't receive the invitation to the CM's tour to Chimakurthy, where he inaugurated the statues of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Buchepalli Subbareddy and addressed the public in a meeting on Wednesday.

At the oath-taking meeting of Darsi Agriculture Market Yard committee members on Friday, MLA Maddisetty Venugopal burst out his anger. He told the cadre that he had contested from Darsi on the request of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and never snatched away the opportunity from any person. He said that he listed out the positions awarded to the YSRCP leaders as per caste and said that he supported the Reddy community with more than 50 per cent of the posts, but still faced insults.

He warned that he will not tolerate the insults anymore and stated that he will be in the party as long as the Cief Minister has confidence in him.