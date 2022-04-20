Darsi: Thousands throng Guntiganga to seek blessings of deities

Darsi (Prakasam district): Thousands of devotees thronged Guntiganga Gangamma temple in Tallur mandal to seek blessings of the divine goddess and also to participate in the fair, on Monday night.

The Endowments department and local body administration made enough arrangements for the devotees visiting the Gangamma temple, Nagadevatha temple, Krishna temple and Sivalayam. Women devotees offered pongal to satisfy the goddess for bestowing them with their wishes.

DarsiDSP Narayanaswamy Reddy supervised security arrangements while local CI Bhima Naik and his staff made sure that no unwanted incident occurred.

Following the tradition for decades, Turakapalem people brought Prabhas, decorated colourfully with the lights and portraits of the gods to the temple.

ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, her son and Darsi former MLA Sivaprasad Reddy, daughter-in-law Nandini and other family members participated in the special puja to Goddess Gangamma. They were given a grand welcomed by temple EO Bhaskara Reddy and temple committee chairman Katakamsetty Srinivasa Rao.