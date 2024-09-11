Live
Just In
Dasara celebrations at Durga Temple from Oct 3
Endowments Minister Ramnarayana Reddy assures full safety to devotees visiting the temple for nine days during celebrations
Vijayawada: Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy visited the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam on Tuesday and inspected the retaining wall works.
He instructed the Sri Durga temple administration to take measures for the successful conduct of nine-day Dasara celebrations atop Indrakeeladri from October 3.
Keeping in view the possibility of landslides and falling of bounders on the ghat road and other places during the Dasara festival season, the minister along with the Endowments department senior officials inspected the retaining wall strengthening works.
Speaking to media, minister said on August 30 landslides took place on the Indrakeeladri hill and state government is taking measures to ensure full safety to the devotees visiting the Durga temple for nine days during Dasara celebrations next month.
He said as per the master plan, a permanent solution will be found to solve the retaining wall problem. He said initially temporary measures are being taken to check landslides and falling of boulders on the ghat road.
Principal secretary S Satyanarayana, Durga temple EO AS Ramarao and other officials were present.