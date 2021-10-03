Data on drinkers helps deny sops to ineligible

There is a pressing need to link the sales of liquor with Aadhaar to throw light on the financial status of liquor buyers.

This data will be useful to take a decision whether to extend the benefits of welfare schemes to them or not.

If any person purchases one or two liquor bottles per day, how can he be treated as one belonging to the below poverty line (BPL) family? What is the need to extend the benefits of welfare schemes to such people? The data will help the government take a right decision in their regard.

Nerella Madava Rao, Guntur

