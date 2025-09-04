Davos global SME summit 2025 takes off

Davos: The much-anticipated Global SME Summit Davos 2025 was officially launched on Wednesday, bringing together CEOs and executives from Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) across the globe. Scheduled from September 3 to 5 at Davos, Switzerland, the summit aims to foster innovation, growth, and sustainability by facilitating knowledge sharing, networking, and business collaborations.

AP Minister for SME Kondapalli Srinivas addressed the inaugural session and described the sunrise state of Andhra Pradesh has plenty to offer to the businessmen and industrialists. We are known for ease of doing business and the state has openings in every sector with three major industrial hubs. Minister showcased the state to the global entrepreneurs’ state with vast coastline and with good human resources to supplement the growth of business and industrial sectors.

Speakers spoke on the role of Artificial Intelligence in the promotion of their businesses.

Organised as a platform for SME leaders to exchange ideas and strategies, the summit will host a series of discussions on resilience, inclusion, and sustainable business practices, offering participants insights from world-class experts and industry peers. Delegates will also have the opportunity to showcase their companies and explore avenues for accelerating growth in a rapidly evolving global SME ecosystem.

Delegates and industry leaders from various sectors are expected to engage in vibrant discussions, workshops, and collaborative sessions, aiming to create actionable strategies for growth and sustainability in the SME landscape.

The Swiss-Asian Chamber of Commerce highlighted the summit’s dates and noted the event as a premier global gathering of SMEs, innovators, investors, and policymakers.