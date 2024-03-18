  • Menu
DC calls for political parties’ cooperation for peaceful polls

DC calls for political parties’ cooperation for peaceful polls
Kadapa: District Collector and Election Officer V Vijay Ramaraju convened a meeting with the representatives of all political parties to emphasise the importance of adhering to model code of conduct for 2024 general and parliamentary elections. During a review meeting held at the Collectorate here on Sunday, he stressed the need for collaboration to ensure peaceful and transparent elections.

The Collector instructed the officials to remove party hoardings and photographs from both public and private spaces. He outlined the transparent scrutiny and revision processes carried out at the field level, including the removal of deceased and duplicate voters from the electoral roll. He urged political parties and candidates to obtain prior permission for gatherings, meetings and vehicle usage. He warned against any violations of model code of conduct, warning departmental action against those, who violate the rules.

Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar, DRO Gangadhar Goud, Assistant Collectors Maurya Bharadwaj and Pratyusha and others participated in the meeting.

