DD tomorrow to telecast Swaraj serial from tomorrow

Vijayawada: The Doordarshan will telecast a mega serial Swaraj (Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha) in regional languages of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Bngali, Odia and Assames from August 20, according to deputy director general and head of office, Doordarshan, D Ranganatham.

Speaking to media persons at Doordarshan Kendra here on Thursday, the deputy director general said the serial, aimed at inculcating patriotism among younger generations, will be telecast in Telugu in DD Saptagiri channel from 8 pm to 9 pm on every Saturday and would be repeated at the same time on every Sunday. The telecast will be repeated from 2 pm to 3 pm on every Wednesday and Friday.

The idea behind the serial is to reproduce an audio-visual history of India's search for Swaraj. He said the Swaraj serial will be presented to public in the form of 75 episodes with top notch quality production. It's audio version will be broadcast on All India Radio network from 11 am on Saturdays.

Ranganatham said along with Swaraj, the Doordarshan launched four other serials, including Jal Bharati, Corporate Sarpanch and Yehdil Mannge More. These serials have messages of patriotism and women empowerment and telecast in prime time on DD National, Monday to Friday. He said another serial Suron Ka Eklavya has high entertainment value as a reality music show and pays tribute to Bappilahiri which started on August 14 and being telecast on Saturday and Sunday from 8 to 9 pm. He said the DD is planning to revamp its regional channels by introducing new programmes and news shows with meaningful discussions on current topics.

Vasumathi Rajan, head of programmes DD, P Ratnakar, news head, DD, Henry Raj, PIB, Kondal Rao, news head, AIR, and B Venateswarlu, programme head, AIR, were present.