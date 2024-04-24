Deadline for submission of nominations for fourth phase elections to end tomorrow

The deadline for filing nominations for the Lok Sabha, Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is fast approaching, with tomorrow being the last date to submit nominations, it is anticipated that there will be a massive number of nominations filed today and tomorrow.

The Central Election Commission has announced that elections will be held for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh in the fourth phase of the general elections. Additionally, polling for all 96 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, UP, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir, along with the Telugu states, will take place on May 13. The AP assembly elections will also be conducted simultaneously.

As of Tuesday, 415 nominations have been filed for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, 417 nominations for the 25 parliamentary segments in Andhra Pradesh, and 2,350 nominations for the 175 assembly segments in Andhra Pradesh.

The election notification for the fourth phase was released on April 18, and the nomination filing process began immediately. Nominations are being accepted every day from 11 am to 3 pm, with the deadline for submitting nominations ending tomorrow. The nominations will be considered on the 26th, and the withdrawal of nominations is permitted until the 29th. Polling is scheduled for May 13, with the results to be declared on June 4.