Deal sternly cases of 'false propaganda': DGP Gautam Sawang

Vijayawada: Director general of police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang instructed the superintendents of police of all districts to take stringent action against the perpetrators of crimes and who promote communal hatred in the state by false propaganda.

In a video conference with district officials on Tuesday he reviewed the cases related to the attacks on temples and places of worship.

The SPs apprised the DGP the cases reported in the state since September 5, 2020 and progress made in the arrest of the accused.

Sawang said some anti-social elements were deliberately spreading false information and rumours in social media on temples. He said 15,394 village defence squads were formed in the state as against 23,256 squads proposed.

He said the police had arrested 337 persons in connection with 180 cases related to temples and property offences in the temples. He once again appealed to the people to give information to the police if they notice anything regarding attacks on places of worship.