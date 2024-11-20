  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Decision to relocate key legal institutions from Kurnool opposed

Decision to relocate key legal institutions from Kurnool opposed
x
Highlights

Kurnool: The decision taken by the State government to relocate key legal institutions like the Lokayukta and the AP Human Rights Commission (APHRC),...

Kurnool: The decision taken by the State government to relocate key legal institutions like the Lokayukta and the AP Human Rights Commission (APHRC), from Kurnool to Amaravati has sparked widespread discontent among the people of Rayalaseema.

Local leaders, advocates, and civil rights groups are gearing up for protests, accusing the government of betraying its promises and ignoring the region's long-standing demands. The institutions, which have started functioning in Kurnool since 2021 which have gained significant public trust, are now at risk of being shifted.

Speaking to The Hans India the Rayalaseema Advocates Joint Action Committee Convener Y Jayaraju has raised strong objections, highlighting the government's failure to deliver on its manifesto promises.

A Srinivasulu, ex-vice president lamented that successive governments have consistently sidelined Rayalaseema's interests.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick