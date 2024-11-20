Decision to relocate key legal institutions from Kurnool opposed

Live
Kurnool: The decision taken by the State government to relocate key legal institutions like the Lokayukta and the AP Human Rights Commission (APHRC),...
Kurnool: The decision taken by the State government to relocate key legal institutions like the Lokayukta and the AP Human Rights Commission (APHRC), from Kurnool to Amaravati has sparked widespread discontent among the people of Rayalaseema.
Local leaders, advocates, and civil rights groups are gearing up for protests, accusing the government of betraying its promises and ignoring the region's long-standing demands. The institutions, which have started functioning in Kurnool since 2021 which have gained significant public trust, are now at risk of being shifted.
Speaking to The Hans India the Rayalaseema Advocates Joint Action Committee Convener Y Jayaraju has raised strong objections, highlighting the government's failure to deliver on its manifesto promises.
A Srinivasulu, ex-vice president lamented that successive governments have consistently sidelined Rayalaseema's interests.