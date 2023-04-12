Decks cleared for Bhavanapadu sea port

Srikakulam: The much-awaited construction of Bhavanapadu sea port in Santhabommali mandal can now move forward. The estimated cost of the sea port is Rs 3,091.09 crore and the port is going to be constructed between Mulapeta and Vishnuchakram sea coast villages.

Out of the total required land, 3 acres belong to forest department, 235 acres belong to government and another 235 acres belong to salt cultivation, remaining 537 acres land belong to farmers.

Mulapeta and Vishnuchakram villages will be displaced soon for the construction. As per 2011 census in Mulapeta village, a total of 334 houses are situated and a total of 1,138 population is there and in Vishnuchakram village a total of 58 houses are situated and 225 population.

The State government announced Rs 25 lakh per acre compensation to land losers as per Land acquisition Act, 2013.

Residents of Mulapeta and Vishnuchakram villages demanded good package for which officials concerned assured to clear soon and before April 19 by arranging rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) colony at suitable location.

Revenue officials found the locations for R&R colony in the same mandal but displaced people have to agree.

The Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation stone for the port on April 19. Revenue, police and local bodies' officials launched exercise to identify suitable spot for conducting public meeting near the sea port.

Levelling works are being intensified by officials at the site. IT minister Gudivada Amarnath and minister for animal husbandry S Appala Raju inspected the location along with district collector Shrikesh B Lathkar and revenue officials.