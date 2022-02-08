Declare Rajampet as dist HQ: JAC

Kadapa: A war like situation prevailed in Rajampet with the Joint Action Committee(JAC) comprising all political parties and social organisations forming 'Annamaiah Zilla Kendra Rajampet Sadhana Samithi (AZKRSS) to intensify their agitation for declaring Rajampet as headquarters for the newly floated Annamaiah district. As part of it, AZKRSS called for bandh on Tuesday.

According to JAC member Leela Srinivas, Rajampet has all facilities to run the administration as district headquarters. He warned of intensifying the agitation till the government declare Rajampet as headquarters for Annamaiah district. The AZKRSS appealed to people to extend their support voluntarily and make the bandh to be organised on Tuesday as a grand success.

Meanwhile following directions of government, the administration intensified the efforts in making Rayachoti as headquarters for Annamaiah district by setting up offices to run the administration from April.

According to the sources the district administration has sent detailed report to the government over availability of buildings like Collector's office, SP office and other district level offices to run the administration from Rayachoti town.