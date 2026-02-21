Indian women in science who are shaping vital climate solutions

Though women make up about half the global working-age population, they hold only a quarter of tech jobs. In specialised AI roles, their number drops to just 26%. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has hence repeatedly advocated for gender equality in STEM as essential for global progress, warning that underrepresentation, stereotypes and bias hinder innovation. In his opinion, every girl should be able to picture herself in science, and every woman in STEM should have the space and the opportunity to grow in her career. He urges dismantling barriers, promoting role models, and fostering education to ensure girls and women thrive in scientific careers. Closing gender gaps in India, which has a teeming young population, is even more essential. Especially in important segments like climate action, the unique perspectives of skilled women can accelerate effective, sustainable, and inclusive solutions.

The good news is, India does have a growing number of women in science who are tirelessly working to guide, shape and catalyze positive change in the climate sector.

Sanjena Narayanasamy Damodaran (Ashoka-Environmental Defense Fund Climate Corps Fellow)

For Sanjena Narayanasamy Damodaran, the journey into climate action did not follow a conventional route. With a PhD in Environmental Engineering from Tsinghua University and experience across China, Cambodia and India, including partnerships with a UN organisation, she built strong expertise in urban water resilience and sustainable development. Her career took a new turn as an Ashoka-Environmental Defense Fund Climate Corps Fellow, wherein the program trains talented postgraduate students and early-career professionals and pairs them with organisations across private and public sectors dedicated to meeting their climate and energy goals. The experience broadened her understanding of policy, sustainability and carbon markets. Today, she continues to work on climate solutions, encouraging others to stay curious, keep learning and commit to steady, meaningful change.

Neha Misra - eco-folk visual artist, poet and climate advocate

Blending art with activism, Neha Misra has shaped a career that connects creativity with climate justice. An award-winning eco-folk visual artist, poet and advocate, she uses storytelling and design to question systems and imagine fairer futures. Her work spans continents, from serving as Global Ambassador for Remote Energy, advancing inclusive solar livelihoods, to co-founding Solar Sister, which supports women entrepreneurs in off-grid African communities. Recognised by leading platforms, she pairs cultural expression with practical change. Fellowships and leadership roles have widened her reach, yet her focus remains on community, dignity and access. Neha’s journey shows how purpose-led art can influence dialogue and inspire others to act with confidence.

Mansi Jain, co-founder of Digital Paani

Technology meets water stewardship in Mansi Jain’s work as she quietly reshapes how cities manage wastewater. As co-founder of Digital Paani, she applies IoT and data science to automate treatment plants, helping buildings and industries recycle water efficiently. In 2020, she launched the pathbreaking Gurugram-based venture with her father. The enterprise now successfully uses sensors and software to track performance, send alerts and identify savings. It manages millions of litres of wastewater daily across sites, restoring failing systems and cutting operational risks. Backed by seed funding and a degree in environmental economics from Stanford University, Mansi combines vision with passion to show how practical innovation can solve urban challenges and inspire change.

Dr Sunita Narain, Director General of CSE

Sunita Narain has spent decades working at the intersection of research, policy and public communication, shaping how India approaches environmental issues. As Director General of the Centre for Science and Environment and editor of Down To Earth, she focuses on water harvesting, air pollution and sustainable development through practical, evidence-based solutions. Her efforts have influenced both government policy and everyday practice, earning her recognition, including the Padma Shri and a place on Time’s list of influential leaders. In her recent book, ‘The Rise of the Neo Locals: A Generational Reversal of Globalisation,’ she reflects on local knowledge and climate transitions. Sunita’s energy and work continue as a testament to how informed leadership can guide change and encourage others to act responsibly.