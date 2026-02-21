OU lift S Zone Inter-University cricket title after 26 yrs

Hyderabad: Osmania University’s men’s cricket team etched its name in collegiate sporting history by clinching the South Zone title in the South Zone Inter-University Cricket Tournament 2025–26, marking a triumphant return to the summit after a gap of 26 years. The championship underscores the resurgence of Osmania University as a powerhouse in inter-university cricket.

Facing formidable opponents from across southern India, the team impressed with disciplined performances, combining solid batting, incisive bowling and calm tactical execution under pressure to secure the prestigious crown.

The celebrations were further amplified as five Osmania players — Paras Raj, Anvith Reddy, Dharmapuri Sathwik, S Vamshi Kumaar and V M Danush — earned selection to the South Zone squad for the Vizzy Trophy, scheduled to be held in Goa from March 1 to 7, 2026.

The official selection communication was issued by JSS Science and Technology University, coordinating the South Zone team and preparatory camp.

University officials credited the achievement to the Department of Physical Education, effective coordination by Prof K Deepla, and sustained support from the Vice-Chancellor and administration. With national exposure ahead, Osmania University now looks poised for continued success on the inter-university stage.