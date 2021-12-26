Deeksha viramana: Thousands of Bhavani devotees throng Durga temple on first day

Vijayawada: Thousands of devotees thronged Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple on the first day of the five-day Bhavani Deeksha Viramana on Saturday. Devotees from Krishna and other districts arrived at the temple for the relinquishment of Bhavani Deeksha.



The devotees took bath at the bathing ghat near Prakasam Barrage and performed Giri Pradakshina. Later, they reached the temple abode Indrakeeladri through the queue lines set up from Vinayaka temple on Canal Road. The temple administration has made elaborate arrangements for the darshan of Goddess Kanakadurga to mark the Deeksha relinquishment from December 25 to 29.

Temple Executive officer D Bhramaramba, priest Vishnubhotla Siva Prasada Sarma and Vedic committee members offered special puja to the presiding deity on Saturday morning to mark the beginning of the Deeksha Viramana near the Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam. The devotees entered the temple through the ghat road and made the exit through the Sivalayam steps after the darshan. The temple administration arranged two ways for the entry and exit for hassle-free darshan.

After the relinquishment, the devotees changed the clothes at the Padmavathi Ghat near the Prakasam Barrage. Some devotees attended the tonsure centres. Devotees entered the temple using the masks and Homa gundam was arranged at the Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam. Last year, the temple administration imposed restrictions and only 10,000 devotees were allowed each day for the darshan.

But, this year there is no such restriction and a large number of devotees attended the temple since 8.30 am and the rush continued till night. It is expected the rush of devotees will increase on Sunday. It is estimated that around 5 lakh devotees will attend the temple for the Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment during the five days.

Around 2,000 police personnel were drafted on duty for the successful and peaceful conduct of Deeksha Viramana. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has made arrangements to maintain hygiene near the bathing ghats, Canal Road and other places. It is expected the rush of devotees will increase on Sunday. The city traffic police department has arranged parking facility for the vehicles at Bhavanipuram and Krishnalanka highway and near the Pandit Nehru Bus Station.