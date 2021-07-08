Deepika Patil new SP of Vizianagaram district

Vizianagaram: Deepika Patil working as SP at State office of Disha wing in Amaravati has been appointed SP of Vizianagaram.

Previously, she worked as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) at Parvathipuram in the district. Meanwhile, SP B Rajakumari, has been transferred to Disha wing, Amaravati, on promotion as Deputy Inspector General.

Rajakumari served as SP here for about two years. She took measures to ensure effective implementation of lockdown during the Covid pandemic. She also received the Covid warrior award in recognition of her service to people by the National Women's Commission. The New SP is expected to take charge within two to three days.