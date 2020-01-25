Degree student died in road accident in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: In an incident, a student has died in a road accident while crossing the road in Vizianagaram on Friday. Going into details, K Ramana, a native of Palavalasa village in Gurla Mandal is studying Degree third year at AGL college in Vizianagaram.

As usual, Ramana started to college from his village in the auto. While on the way he spoke to his friend over the phone regarding the bus. He got down the auto at Gudem junction and boarded a bus to reach the college. While on the bus he realized that he had forgotten his mobile phone in the auto. Immediately, he again got off from the bus and was crossing the road to catch the auto.

At that time, a van coming from Garividi collided with him, where Ramana died on the spot. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the accident site and shifted the body to the district government hospital for post-mortem.

On hearing the death news, the deceased family members expressed deep shock. Over the incident, the police have registered a case and investigating further.