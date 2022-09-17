Delhi Liquor Scam: ED raids YSRCP MP’s houses in Nellore

Nellore: In continuation of the investigation into the Delhi liquor scam, the Enforcement Directorate officials on Friday conducted raids at 40 different places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. They raided the houses of YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasurlu Reddy in Delhi, Chennai and Nellore, during their second round of raids.

Special teams of ED officials inspected the MP office and his relatives' houses also on Friday morning. They checked the papers of liquor companies at Sarvepalli and Singarayakonda.

Simultaneously, the officials also searched Abhishek Bowenpally's house and Anoos electronics office, who is reportedly has link with the liquor scam. At the same time, they also raided office and residence of Gorantla Associates of Gorantla Buchibabu, chartered accountant and Sridhar's house of the same company.

Also, raids were conducted at Trident Chimar Limited office of MP Magunta. The ED officials conducted raids at Angels Champagne LLP in Chennai and Tamil Nadu Industrial Alcohol Private Limited company, which are suspected to belong to MP Magunta.

It was said that the officials have served notices several people regarding the liquor scam. But the officials haven't confirmed this.