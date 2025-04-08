Delivery boys urged to register for ID cards

Rajamahendravaram: District Collector P Prasanthi has called upon delivery personnel and app-based gig workers to register for free identification cards issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, enabling them to avail of benefits under various welfare schemes of both Central and State governments.

In a statement here on Monday, the Collector said that workers engaged with platforms such as Amazon, Zomato, Swiggy, Uber, Rapido, Ola, Big Basket, Flipkar, and Blinkit- including delivery boys, riders, and those involved in ride-sharing, food and goods delivery, courier and logistics services are eligible for the ID cards as part of the unorganised workforce.

She urged all eligible individuals to complete self-registration on the official e-Shram portal at https://register.eshram.gov.in/#/user/platform-worker under the Platform Worker category.

Additionally, free registration is also being facilitated at ward/village secretariats and labour department offices.

Assistant Labour Commissioner BSM Vali shared further details, noting that the Union Budget 2025–26 has proposed several welfare benefits for unorganised workers and registration under e-Shram is essential to access them.