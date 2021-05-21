Demand for lemon increases in Kadapa

Kadapa: The coronavirus, which has turned as curse for people by creating panic globally, interestingly became a boon for lemon farmers and traders as they are doing good business in the current pandemic situation.

Following advice of Ayurvedic doctors, the consumption of lemon juice mixed with honey draw the attention of people in large scale.

Two months ago retailers and street vendors selling a small bag containing 30 lemons just for Rs 10, are now selling only 4 small lemons for same price in the market.

"Every day I used to spend Rs 50 for buying just 25 lemons as entire my family members consuming juice twice a day. Though it has become costly affair but is inevitable in the current situation instead of spending lakhs of rupees towards hospital expenses on Covid affected," said Ramachandraiah of Sankarapuram to The Hans India.

Before starting of second wave in April it was difficult for lemon farmers to sell a bag of lemons containing 70 kg for Rs 1,500 as the wholesale traders bargaining for Rs 1,000. Now the same bag is being sold at Rs 5,000 in the wholesale market and Rs 7,000 in retail market.

"Really it is high time for lemon farmers enjoying good prices as I never experienced such a price in recent period. Before beginning of second wave, farmers almost saw begging the wholesale traders to purchase 70 kg weighed lemon bag Rs 1500. Now, traders rushing our gardens to purchase lemons whatever price we demand," said Pasupuleti Kishore of Pullampet mandal.