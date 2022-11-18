Democracy in danger in state, warns Naidu

Kurnool: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was inflaming passions among people different regions by bringing three capitals issue to the fore. Warning that democracy is at stake in the state, he said he will go to any extent even ready to sacrifice his life to save and preserve democracy. He participated in road shows here on Friday, the third day of his Badude Badudu campaign in the district.

He addressed a huge gathering after unveiling the bronze statue of the party founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao at the party office. In his speech, Naidu said the YSRCP leaders are trying to attack him but their efforts will never succeed. "A signal from me to my party men is enough to undress the YSRCP party leaders," Naidu said after losing his temper at one point of time during his speech .

He said that he does not fear anyone except the people. "I was not afraid when some anti-social elements tried to kill me by blowing up 24 claymore mines. I am a rowdy to rowdies and goonda to goondas," he said while expressing his ire at the aggressive protests by YSRCP supporters against his visit. He reminded that he had sent several anti-social elements to jail that tried to disturb communal harmony among the people in Hyderabad and suppressed factionism with iron hand, he said adding that those who try to intimidate him will be ruined. Stating that development under YSRCP rule was zero, he dared the ruling party leaders for a debate on development in Rayalaseema. He suggested that the YSRC leaders stop telling lies and speak truth.

When some advocates and YSRCP party cadres tried to interrupt his speech protesting his opposition to three capitals and making Kurnool judicial capital, Naidu became furious and ordered his party supporters to bring the persons to him. He said he was the one who called for setting up of High Court bench in Kurnool long ago.

He came down heavily on the police personnel that were on duty for failing to control the mob. He said what the police were doing and where was the superintendent of police. He said party founder NT Rama Rao was alive in the hearts of Telugu people. Prior to inaugurating the bronze statue of NT Rama Rao, Naidu held a extended meeting with the mandal and constituency in-charges at a hotel and discussed the future strategy.