Denduluru Villagers Leave YCP for TDP, Citing Neglect and Lack of Development

In a significant blow to the YCP party in Dendulur, almost 100 families from Pinakadimi village of Pedavegi mandal have decided to leave YCP and join TDP. The villagers, including prominent members like Kadamarthi Goparaju, Paswam Durga Rao, and Palapati Tirumala, made this decision due to the lack of development and neglect they have faced under the YCP rule.

Speaking out about their reasons for switching allegiances, the villagers expressed their disappointment with the lack of welfare measures, infrastructure development, and basic amenities like drinking water and roads in their village over the past five years. They highlighted the need for a leader like Chintamaneni Prabhakar, whose leadership they believe will bring about the much-needed development and progress in their village.

The event where the villagers officially joined TDP was attended by several party leaders, including Pedavegi mandal party president Boppana Sudha, who welcomed them with party scarfs and expressed their commitment to working towards the development of villages under Chintamaneni's leadership. With this move, the villagers of Pinakadimi have signaled their support for TDP and their vision for a better, more developed future for their community in Dendulur.