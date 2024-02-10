Denizens face problems due to sinking of road at Santapet in Prakasam

The roads leading to Sriram Public School in Santapet, Ongole, Prakasam district, are always crowded with numerous vehicles and school buses. Interestingly, the Mayor of Ongole city, Gangada Sujatha, also uses this route to commute between his residence and the city. However, this road recently suffered from a damaged culvert, resulting in a sizable hole.

The consequences of this damage have been significant. Many vehicles frequently fall into the ditch formed by the hole, and it is challenging for locals to rescue them without any official assistance. Unfortunately, no one in authority has taken any action to address the issue so far.

It is ironic that Mayor Gangada Sujatha, despite using the same route multiple times a day, seems oblivious to the existence of this hole. Locals are frustrated and concerned, urging the authorities to open their eyes and rectify the problem by repairing the culvert pit.