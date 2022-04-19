DEO Ranga Reddy asks students to work hard to realise their goals

Kurnool: District Education Officer (DEO) Dr Ranga Reddy has called upon the students to pursue education with a determination so that they can achieve the desired position in their life. Participating as chief guest in the annual school day function of Narayana Educational Institutions here on Monday, Ranga Reddy said the students should have a goal what they want to become in their life.

To achieve the desired goal, they must work hard till it is achieved, the DEO said and added the parents should encourage their children and guide them in a proper manner though they are taught by the teachers in schools. Dr Ranga Reddy said that the students apart from pursuing education should practice yoga and take part actively in sports.

These will help the students to handle the things with ease in their life. Yoga will sharpen the mental ability and sports will strengthen physical ability. He asked the students to regularly practice yoga to get rid of stress. Narayana College principal Lingeshwar Reddy said the students of Narayana educational institutions were well disciplined and provide quality education.

Several students of Narayan institutions have ranked top in competitive exams. He congratulated the teachers for their efforts in imparting quality education to students. Suguna Kumari, the Circle Inspector of Disha Police Station, said the students should know about good and bad touch. She further said that education was the only media through which one can fight all evils.

She called upon the students to participate in sports besides pursuing education. Narayana School Principal Nagarjuna Reddy said that the students have good command in subjects. School staff Venugopal, Durga Laksmi Swetha Reddy, Adam Basha, coordinator Kondal Rao, Bhagaya Lakshmi and others also participated. Later the participants felicitated the DEO Ranga Reddy.