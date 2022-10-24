Depression turns to Cyclone Sitrang in Bay of Bengal, no much threat to AP

The severe surface Trough which is continuing in the west-central Bay of Bengal adjacent to the east-central region has strengthened into a cyclonic storm in the same region on Sunday evening. It was given the name 'Sitrang'. At 8 pm on Sunday, the storm was continuing 730 km north-west of Port Blair, 580 km south of Sagar Island in West Bengal and 740 km south-southwest of Barisal, Bangladesh.



It is expected to move north-northeast and become a severe storm by Monday. Later, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced in a Sunday night bulletin that it will cross the coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip near Barisal in Bangladesh on the 25th of this month.

However, it is expected that there will no much impact on AP. The cyclone warning centre has issued warnings to the ports of the state. Visakhapatnam, Nizampatnam, Krishnapatnam and Machilipatnam ports have been issued first danger warnings while Gangavaram and Kakinada ports have been issued third danger warnings. Fishermen who are already in the sea are advised to come back. Also, fishermen are advised not to go fishing towards the coast of Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh. It warned to be careful from 23rd to 25th of this month.