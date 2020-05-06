Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that Mutton, chicken stalls to be closed till May 17 in Kadapa

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that mutton and chicken stalls will be completely closed from May 8 to 17th in Kadapa city.



Addressing constituency level task force meeting here on Wednesday, he said in view of sudden surge in corona cases in the city, it was decided to shutdown all kinds of non- vegetarian stalls till the conclusion of lockdown period in the city.

However, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the people, who residing in containment areas in Kadapa city, to stay in their homes as the government is keen on addressing all kind of problems like supplying essential commodities, facilitating telemedicine services in the interest of public.

He stressed need of making corona tests to the people who crossed 60 years age group in the city. He said that as per the directions of the government, it was decided to conduct fever tests to everyone in the city.

RDO Malola, Municipal Commissioner Lavanna and DSP Suryanarayana were present.