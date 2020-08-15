Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das hoists National Flag in Kakinada

Kakinada: Deputy Chief Minister and District In charge Minister Dharmana Krishna Das has unfurled the tricolor and participated in the District level Independence Day celebrations at Police Parade Grounds, SP office, Kakinada on Saturday.

Minister Mr. Krishna Das received the Guard of honor from the defense forces. He took the salute from police forces. Rajya sabha Member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna , District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy , SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi and senior officials and public representatives were attend the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion , Minister Krishna Das has reminded the services of some of the great political leaders whose sacrifice paved the ways for achieving the freedom of the country .