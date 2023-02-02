Deputy CM Amzath Basha seeks support to CM for continuing schemes

Kadapa (YSR District): While claiming that AP is the only state in the entire country implementing welfare schemes in a big way, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has urged the people to extend cooperation to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for introducing more schemes in future.

As part of his 88-day ongoing Gadapa-Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme at Ravindra Nagar in the city on Wednesday, he said that earlier people were forced to visit government offices for enrolling their names in schemes.

After YSRCP came to power in 2019 elections, he said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy brought all welfare schemes available to the needy at their doorstep and people were enjoying welfare scheme benefits transparently. Deputy Mayor Munthaz Begam and 41st division in-charge Jamal Valli were present.