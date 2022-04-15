Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy lays stone for Smart D V Software

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy laid foundation stone for Smart D V Software company at Sri Rangarajapuram mandal in Gangadhara Nellore Assembly constituency on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Narayana Swamy said that the upcoming Software company would be a boon for GD Nellore Constituency and provide employment to more than 3,000 candidates. He said Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy has given green signal for diverting Telugu Ganga water to GD Nellore through NTR Reservoir. Tenders would be called shortly for this project. He said that the CM has been very kind enough to sanction two junior colleges for his constituency.

Participating in the event, Rajampet MP P V Midhun Reddy assured that he would extend his full cooperation for sanctioning state and centrally sponsored schemes to GD Nellore Assembly Constituency. Because of his loyalty and commitment to developing the constituency, Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken back Narayana Swamy into his cabinet, he complimented. RTC Vice Chairman Vijayananda Reddy, ZP Chairperson G Srinivasulu, Chittoor MP N Reddappa, D V Software Company founder Deepak Kumar, Chittoor Mayor Amuda and RDO Renuka were present.