Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Receives Death Threats Through Calls and Messages

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's office has reportedly received threatening phone calls and messages.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's office has reportedly received threatening phone calls and messages. An unidentified individual allegedly issued death threats while using objectionable language targeting Pawan Kalyan.

The alarming messages were brought to the Deputy CM's attention by his staff, who acted swiftly to alert senior police officials. The Deputy CM’s office has officially reported the threats, and authorities are investigating the matter to identify the culprit and ensure the safety of the Deputy CM.

