Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Visits Gurla Village Amid Diarrhoea Outbreak, Vows Action on Poor Sanitation

Vizianagaram: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited Gurla village in Vizianagaram district following a diarrhoea outbreak that has claimed 11 lives in the past week. During his visit, Pawan interacted with the local residents to understand the factors contributing to the situation.

The villagers expressed concerns about the poor sanitation in the area, including neglected drainage systems that have not been de-silted for a long time. They also highlighted the inadequate maintenance of the village's drinking water tank by the responsible officials.

Pawan toured the village, visited the primary health center, and spoke with the affected patients. He also inspected the drinking water tank to assess the conditions firsthand. Later, he is scheduled to hold a review meeting with the district collector and officials at the district headquarters to discuss the situation and potential solutions.



