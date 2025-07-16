Derive benefit from MNREGS, farm labour told

Nellore: District Collector O Anand has advised the agricultural labourers to utilise the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) as such scheme is meant to provide employment to the farm labour.

The Collector has inspected the ongoing Canal Silt Removal Works (CSRW) being conducted under MNREGS at Nagula Devi Gunta village of Alluru mandal on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the Collector interacted with the farm labour over the problems like delay in payment of wages, facing discrimination related to allocation of works and any other issues.

While describing MNREGS as a boon for poor in the villages, the Collector said that farm labour need not worry over daily breadwinning as they would have handful work if they use this scheme in a proper manner.

The Collector suggested to the labour who were supposed to attend MNREGS works, to secure Aadhaar Card as it will be mandatory as per the guidelines.

Later, the Collector inspected the Divakar Reddy Housing Layout being established in 12 acres of land in the village and enquired about the infrastructure facilities.

On the occasion, beneficiaries told the Collector that due to lack of drinking water facility, they did not enter the houses despite the structures completed long ago.

Responding to their plea, the Collector ordered the officials to take steps for providing drinking water at once.

Subsequently, the Collector made a surprise visit at the BC Welfare hostel in Allur mandal and enquired with the students over the facilities being provided to them and had lunch along with inmates.

Kavali RDO Vamsi Krishna, Alluru MRO Lakshmi Narayana, MDO Rajinikanth and others were present.