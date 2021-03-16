Desalinated water to industries: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Tadepalli: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the officials to provide desalinated water to the industries and focus on conserving fresh water.



During a review on freshwater conservation and distribution of purified water to industries at the camp office here, the Chief Minister issued key directives to officials on the steps to be taken to promote desalination plants, and providing recycled water to industries. He instructed the officials to take appropriate measures in providing quality water required for industries after desalination process.

On this, the Chief Minister told the officials to set up desalination plants in coastal areas and prepare an action plan for effective implementation of supplying desalinated water to industries through dedicated pipelines. The responsibility was assigned to APIIC for coordinating these ideas. Also, he instructed the authorities to ensure conserving surface waters in all the reservoirs and canals in state and to come up with an action plan in conserving fresh water.

Further, the Chief Minister asked the officials to explore alternatives on providing water to industries, and possibilities to stop the diversion of freshwater for industrial purposes and prepare a plan after thorough examination of the issues.

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, P Anil Kumar Yadav, special principal secretary for municipal department Y Srilakshmi, special chief secretary for industries Karikal Valavan, water resources secretary Shyamala Rao, E-N-C Narayana Reddy and other senior officials were present at the meeting.