Despite heavy rains, poor irrigation infra dampens farmers’ spirit

Anantapur: Irrigation Infrastructure pertaining to Tungabhadra High Level Canal (HLC) and Hundri Neeva Srujala Sravanthi (HNSS) are in bad shape. While HLC modernisation project has turned into a vexed issue, with the project getting dragged for nearly two decades by seeing four governments working on it and frequent change of contractors added to the complicated nature of the project.

The HNSS project aimed at bringing Krishna waters to Rayalaseema and particularly to the district, has not seen its completion with no funds allotted for the completion of second phase of HNSS project, which involved construction of canals, reservoirs etc. Both the prestigious infrastructure projects of the region suffered financial bottleneck. Congress Party had played a pivotal role in progressing the project while the TDP too contributed to it’s advancement, but the YSRCP government cared two hoots for the twin projects initiated by former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

For both the HLC and HNSS projects, there is abundant water in the twin projects, but the canals are in a pretty bad shape unable to release water with full force as the water flowing canals and bunds are in the danger of suffering more damage. This reflects on the lackadaisical attitude of all successive governments since 2009. The previous YSRCP government failed to release minimum funds for the maintenance of canals. This season, the district is likely to get 26 TMC of water from Tungabhadra to HLC canal. Also 40 TMC of water is expected to be lifted from Srisailam reservoir to HNSS project. Water flow is very poor in the absence of canals, farmers are drawing water using pump sets and temporary pipelines.

The irrigation authorities are planning to fill at least 50 village tanks in two phases. Already 10 tanks were filled and water is yet to be pumped to Jeedipalle, Gollapalle, Marala and Cherlopalle reservoirs but poor irrigation infrastructure has dampened the spirits of the farmers.

Unless inflows are increased to 500 cusecs, drinking water to PABR and MPR dams cannot be reached. The tragedy in the district is that despite water availability, bad shape of canals and their poor maintenance is landing the farmers in the lurch.