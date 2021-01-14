Despite High Court ban, cockfights organised in EG district

Rajamahendravaram: In spite of High Court ordering ban and police imposing 144 section, cockfight organisers succeeded in organising the bloody sport. Arenas with all facilities were arranged and punters ready for betting and roosters geared up for the lethal sport.

In many areas, the cockfight organisers mounted pressure on politicos, and they were mum in this regard. In Konaseema area, about 25 arenas were prepared and the arena in Kesanakurru village of I Polavaram mandal was VIP arena. In some areas, the cockfight organisers conducted auctions for gambling such as Gundata, play cards and parking places. Many celebrities of various sectors witness the lethal sport at VIP arena in Kesanakurru village. Punters as well as enthusiastic persons from Telangana and from Andhra Pradesh will participate in the cockfights.

A cockfight organiser said that conducting cockfights is common feature which is a tradition from many years. Though there was a ban on this game, it will continue as usual and the police became only spectators for various reasons.