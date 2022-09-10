Detrimental effects of microplastics on marine organisms discussed

Berhampur: Micro plastics and their detrimental effect on marine organisms were discussed at a distinguished lecture programme that focused on marine litter monitoring and management as undertaken by the UK-India collaborative programme and organised by the Department of Marine Sciences Berhampur University on September 9

Dr David Sivyer and Dr Danja Hoehn Adams from the Centre for Environment Fisheries and Aquaculture Science Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, United Kingdom along with Dr Pravakar Mishra and Dr S R Marigoudar from National Centre for Coastal Research, MoES, Government of India discussed the issue in the lecture programme.

Dr Danja Hoehn Adams delivered a lecture on the marine litter monitoring & management programme that is undertaken by the government of the United Kingdom. She elaborated on the state-of-the-art technologies and models used for monitoring as well as real-time simulations of marine litter. She also vividly discussed the various sources of micro plastics in the marine environment, and their impact on marine ecosystem and human health.

Dr S R Marigoudar delivered a lecture on micro-plastics and their detrimental effect on marine organisms. He also discussed the eco-toxicological impact in the coastal waters, particularly due to marine outfalls. He further highlighted the successful development of Water Quality Criteria by the team of NCCR, which has been adopted by the Government of India and has also been notified by the Gazette of India.

It was coordinated by Prof Pratap Kumar Mohanty HoD Marine Sciences and chairman P G Council wherein Prof Geentanjali Dash the Vice-Chancellor Berhampur University presided as the chief-guest.

Officers from Gopalpur Ports Private Ltd., India Meteorological Department at Gopalpur, faculties and students of the Department of Marine Sciences as well as other departments of Berhampur University were in attendance during the programme.

Dr Asim Amitav Patnaik, Dr Prabin K Kar, Dr Mukunda Kesari Khadanga, Dr Nibedita Behera, Dr Dusmant Maharana, Dr Shaktidar Nahak, Subhrajit Barik, Balaji Behera, Bhubaneswari Panda and Puja Sahu, research staff of the Department of Marine Sciences, made all arrangements and helped in smooth functioning of the lecture programme. Dr Sesadev Patro gave the vote of thanks.